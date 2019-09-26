Man arrested for OUI following police chase in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – State Police and K9 Duke caught and arrested a man who failed to stop in Agawam and lead police on a foot pursuit through a wooded area early Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 2:00 a.m. a trooper and his police dog, Duke, helped assist Agawam Police in finding Jose Rodriguez from Springfield who left his vehicle and ran from police.

Trooper Doherty and K9 Duke began tracking Rodriguez through a field of tall grass and into a wooded area.

According to State Police, Duke then pulled the trooper down a trail into another overgrown field where they found the suspect come out from the woodline. He was taken into custody by Agawam Police.

Rodriguez is being charged with operating under the influence and operating after license suspension. He had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.