K9 tracks down breaking and entering suspects in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mas. (WWLP) – A police dog helped track down two men who were allegedly breaking into cars in Chicopee Thursday night.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, police responded to the area of Macek Drive just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of two individuals breaking into cars.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspect actively breaking into a car and a second suspect fleeing from the scene.

Wilk said officers searched the area with the help of K9 Jax. Following K9 Jax’s track, officers were able to locate one suspect hiding inside a recycle bin. A second suspect was also later found.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Police identified them as 32-year-old Jose Luis Rosado (pictured left) and 20-year-old Jalen Jianni-Rodriguez (pictured right), both of Chicopee.

Jose Luis-Rosado is being charged with:

5 counts of B&E of a motor vehicle

5 counts of larceny under $1,200

Jalen Jianni-Rodriguez is being charged with: