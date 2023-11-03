HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The third suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Holyoke that led to the death of a newborn baby has turned himself in.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, surrendered to authorities Friday morning. He now faces a murder charge, and is due to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

Alvarez has been on the Massachusetts State Police’s 10 Most Wanted list, following the October 4 shooting at Maple and Sargeant Streets. Prosecutors say an altercation between three men ended in gunfire, with one of the rounds striking a city bus, and hitting a pregnant woman who was seated on board.

That victim was taken to the hospital, where she gave birth to a baby, who died.

Two other suspects in the case, Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke and Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke were arrested shortly after the shooting, and both men have already been arraigned on murder charges. They are both scheduled for pretrial hearings at Holyoke District Court on Friday.