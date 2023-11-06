HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The final suspect in a tragic shooting in Holyoke last month is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke is expected to be arraigned on murder charges on Monday at Holyoke District Court.

He surrendered to authorities Friday morning, the third suspect charged in connection with a shooting that led to the death of a newborn baby.

Prosecutors say an altercation between three men ended in gunfire, with one of the rounds striking a city bus, and hitting a pregnant woman who was seated on board. That victim was taken to the hospital, where she gave birth to a baby, who died.

Alvarez has been on the run since the shooting on Maple and Sargeant Streets on October 4th and landed a spot on the State Police’s 10 Most Wanted List.

The two other suspects in the case, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos, both of Holyoke, were arrested shortly after the shooting and both men have already been arraigned on murder charges.