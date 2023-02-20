SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thieves are hacking key fobs to steal valuables from inside vehicles, AAA warns.

Key fobs are devices used for newer cars and trucks that no longer require a key to unlock the doors and start the engine, instead using an electronic “fob” that transmits a radio signal to gain entry.

Thieves are using devices to boost the signal of fobs that are kept too close to their vehicles to gain entry. The vehicles could even be started and driven away but cannot be restarted once out of the range of the fob, so most crimes involving fob “hacking” involve property theft.

The following information is provided by AAA to lessen the chance of thieves getting into vehicles: