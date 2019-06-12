Kidnapping victim found chained in basement

(WGRZ) A Niagara Falls, New York man, accused of raping and kidnapping one of his neighbors before leaving her chained in his basement last weekend, appeared for arraignment on a host of charges Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court.

Michael Ciskiewic, 25, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and menacing in the second degree.

Ciskiewic was apprehended Monday evening after an all-day manhunt led by a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force less than a mile from his home.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Ciskiewic is accused of entering the home of a woman who lives not far from him and who, according to police, had hired him to mow her lawn and for other odd jobs as a means to support himself.

According to police, Ciskiewic then assaulted her before dragging her to his home and chaining her in his basement, where police later rescued her on Sunday afternoon.

