LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Last Wednesday evening, the football field at William E. Laston Memorial Park was vandalized.

Chief Robert Derksen of the Lanesborough Police Department says a vehicle drove around the field with the sole intent of destroying it. This is the second time in the last few weeks that this has occurred.

As a result of the first incident, police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored four-door sedan with at least two occupants. Due to poor lighting in the area, this is the only information police have concerning the suspect vehicle.

The Lanesborough Police Department will continue to use all available resources to identify those responsible. Anyone with information regarding this damage to Laston Park should contact the Lanesborough Police Department at 413-443-4107.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.