Larceny suspect allegedly stole lottery tickets in Springfield

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in allegedly stealing lottery tickets during two incidents.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the suspect stole lottery tickets from the Pride Station on Page Blvd in Springfield on January 31 and April 25.

If you have any information on the identity of this person you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.