LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Massachusetts seized more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl after being sold to an undercover agent in Lawrence.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, September 20th 39-year-old Jacobo Medina-Mendoza of Lawrence was arrested after delivering 1,132 grams of fentanyl to an undercover agent in Lawrence.

A kilo-plus of fentanyl seized in Lawrence. (Massachusetts State Police)

Four kilos of cocaine seized in Andover. (Massachusetts State Police)

On Thursday, September 21st, 30-year-old Rony Valencia-Lopez of New York was arrested after buying four kilograms of cocaine in Andover from an undercover agent. Valencia-Lopez is being held and is facing federal narcotics charges.