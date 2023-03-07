CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Chicopee man after finding a large amount of marijuana and a BB gun resembling an AR-15 during a traffic stop.

On Friday, February 24 Chicopee police conducted a traffic stop around 8:16 p.m. on a vehicle that had a suspended registration. After talking to the driver, it was discovered he also had a suspended license. The driver, 33-year-old Steven Rosado of Chicopee, was arrested and a tow was requested for the vehicle.

During an inventory search of Rosado’s vehicle, police found three large plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, a knife, a scale and a black BB gun that resembled an AR-15.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Rosado has been charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D

Possession of Class B