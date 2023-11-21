STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Troopers patrolling I-84 in Sturbridge on Monday stopped a vehicle and found more than 45 pounds of marijuana inside.

According to State Police, a trooper was watching traffic on the eastbound side of I-84 in Sturbridge when they conducted a random check on a minivan’s registration driving in the middle lane. The minivan then slowed down, took Exit 3, and parked at a nearby gas pump.

The trooper determined that the minivan’s registration had been revoked due to an insurance issue. The trooper was assisted by a Sturbridge police officer who was already at the gas station to conduct a traffic stop at the gas pump.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jeffrey Bien-Aime of Brockton, came out of the gas station and provided police with his license. They then determined that Bien-Aime had an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and placed inside the trooper’s cruiser.

The vehicle was towed to the Sturbridge State Police barracks and searched due to the large amount of marijuana paraphernalia that could be seen in plain sight. Two handguns, two loaded magazines, a loaded large-capacity pistol magazine, more than 45 rounds of ammunition and more than 45 pounds of marijuana were seized from inside the minivan.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Bien-Aime has been arraigned on the following charges:

Operating An Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operating An Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Possession Of A Large Capacity Feeding Device (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession To Distribute Marijuana

Carrying A Firearm (2 counts)

Possession Of Ammunition Without FID

Carrying A Loaded Firearm

Improper Storage Of A Large Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage Of A Firearm