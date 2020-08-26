Large capacity firearms seized at Springfield apartment, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized two large-capacity firearms from a Springfield home Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday officers reported to a gun call at an apartment on the 300 block of Wilbraham Road where they located 26-year-old Miguel Suarez.

Miguel Suarez (Photo: Springfield PD)

Suarez was allegedly tossing items around the apartment searching for his guns. Officers then located a handgun on the bedroom floor with a 15 round magazine and a loaded M&P-15 Rifle with a 30 round magazine. He was then arrested. Suarez was charged with seven felonies and five misdemeanors related to the illegal firearms in his home. He is charged with the following:

Possession of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device (2 counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card (2 counts)

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime (2 counts)

The rifle was reported stolen out of Hancock, Massachusetts. This is the 90th illegal firearm that the Springfield Police Department has seized this year.