HARTFORD (WWLP) – All five suspects of violent armed robberies across Connecticut and in West Springfield have now been sentenced to prison for their involvement.

On Tuesday, the final suspect, 25-year-old Ronaldo Smith of Hartford, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violent robberies of several AT&T stores. He pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence back in January.

Sentencing for the other suspects:

Alex Josephs: 10 years in prison

Deshawn Baugh: 9 years in prison

Saviana Bourne: 6 years, 6 months in prison

Shaquille Raymond: 6 years in prison

According to court documents, Alex Josephs, Shaquille Raymond, Ronaldo Smith, and Deshawn Baugh violently robbed several AT&T stores in Connecticut and one in West Springfield. They entered the stores around closing time and would point weapons at employees. In some incidents, they pistol-whipped, dragged and shove employees.

AT&T Newington Robbery: January 29, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T Enfield Robbery: February 24, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T Canton Robbery: April 15, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

State Police SUV from AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

Evidence recovered from AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

From Bourne’s Jeep Grand Cherokee that the suspects crashed on June 6, 2021, investigators recovered the mask pictured on the left. The right is a still image from the Enfield robbery, depicting an individual wearing what appears to be the same mask: (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

While holding the employees at gunpoint, they would steal cell phones and other electronics. It is believed they stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise. A fifth suspect, Saviana Bourne, worked at AT&T stores, helped plan the robberies and was the getaway driver.

Throughout 2021, the suspects robbed AT&T Connecticut stores in Newington, Canton and Enfield. They also attempted to rob stores in Torrington and Glastonbury but were locked out.

The suspects were caught on June 6, 2021 when they attempted to rob an AT&T store in West Springfield. After the robbery, they attempted to leave but were caught by West Springfield Police. The suspects led police on a car chase that ended at the Route 57 rotary in Agawam when they collided into a State Police Cruiser. More than $150,000 in stolen merchandise, a semiautomatic pistol, two revolvers, and a semiautomatic rifle were seized from the vehicle.

Smith has been ordered to pay $298,073.86 to reflect the losses from the robberies in Newington, Enfield and Canton.

All five suspects pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies. Josephs and Raymond, residents of Jamaica, are also facing immigration proceedings after they serve time in prison.