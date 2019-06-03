Latest in case of alleged serial killer Stewart Weldon, one year after it all began

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been one year since a series of murders rocked the city of Springfield.

Accused serial killer Stewart Weldon has spent the past 12-months in prison, as the public continues to wonder what really happened at 1333 Page Boulevard.

This disturbing story all started on May 28th of 2018, when 40-year-old Stewart Weldon was arrested for allegedly failing to pull over for police. What started as a traffic stop, ended with a kidnapping arrest.

A woman inside of Weldon’s car told police that Weldon had been beating her, and holding her against her will.

Police searched his house at 1333 Page Boulevard a couple of days later, where they made a gruesome discovery. They found the bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden, and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante.

Weldon was indicted on 52 charges, including crimes he allegedly committed over the course of a year, involving 11 different victims. He pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges, on August 27, 2018.

The charges are broken down as follows:

3 counts of murder

8 counts of strangulation

9 counts of aggravated rape

2 counts of rape

5 counts of aggravated kidnapping

4 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of assault to rape

The details surrounding the murders of the three women found at his house on Page Boulevard last year, are still sealed away in court documents, but that will soon change.

Weldon’s trial is set to begin April of 2020, in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield. Until then, he’ll continue being held without bail, at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Weldon will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

