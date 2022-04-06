BOSTON (WWLP) – Former leader of the Boston Latin Kings Chapter was sentenced to seven years in prison on racketeering charges.

29-year-old, Angel Calderon, also known as “King Bam”, was sentenced to seven years in jail and three years of supervised release. In early August, he pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through pattern of racketeering activity.

Calderon is the leader of the Morton Street Bricks Chapter of the Latin Kings. This chapter has about 6 members. Calderon also conspired with members of the Latin Kings in 2019 to talk about a way to murder a rival gang member by using poisoned narcotics. Also in 2019, he assaulted a woman at gun point and threatened her because she believed she was giving information to the police.

The Latin Kings are a violent criminal group that has thousands of members across the U.S. This group follows a national manifesto and has an internal judiciary and uses communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. The gang uses drugs to create money, engages in violence against witnesses and rivals gangs to protect themselves.

In late 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug and firearm charges against 62 leaders and members of the Latin Kings.