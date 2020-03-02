Lawrence man arrested after trafficking ‘significant’ amount of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested a man after recovering a significant amount of fentanyl during an apartment search on February 26.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, 28-year-old Manuel Estheulis-Almonte was arrested after police observed him accept $60 from another man which was believed to be the first part of a street-level drug interaction. Police watched him enter in and out of his apartment and approached him as he walked on High Street.

Police said he allegedly ran but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Troopers along with FBI and several other agents obtained a search warrant at the second-floor of his apartment on 429 High Street where they found about 734 grams of suspected fentanyl in numerous packages in a bedroom closet and a dresser. Suspected drug paraphernalia was also seized.

Troopers, agents, and officers also recovered materials used for packaging and distribution of drugs including cutting utensils, digital scales, blenders, sifters, and plastic baggies.

Estheulis-Almonte was taken into custody and booked at the Lawrence Police Station for trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl.