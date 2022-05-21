BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Lawrence was sentenced to prison in connection with trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 35-year-old Hector Minaya Melo aka “El Jefe,” was sentenced to 54 months in prison. Melo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl in May 2021.

Melo and his brother, Junior Turbis, sold and delivered fentanyl and fentanyl analogue to a cooperating witness and an undercover agent in Lawrence from 2019 through 2020. Melo delivered seven times, which included a total of 42 grams of fentanyl and 151 grams of fentanyl analogue and collected payments for the drugs.

Turbis was sentenced to 42 months in prison and two years of supervised release.