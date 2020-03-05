Lawsuit filed against Springfield police, sheriff’s department for wrongful death of Madelyn Linsenmeir

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of Madelyn Linsenmeir after she died while in custody of the Hampden County Sheriff’s department.

In a news release provided by the ACLU of Massachusetts, they, together with Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts and law firm Goulston & Storrs, filed the complaint.

They allege Linsenmeir’s wrongful death was caused by the Springfield Police Department (SPD) and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) failure to provide medical treatment.

Linsenmier was arrested on September 29, 2018 by Springfield Police. The ACLU provided 22News the Springfield Police Department’s video of the booking. In the video she is heard giving a false name and date of birth. She is also heard asking for medical care, saying she was “feeling very ill” and “needed to go to the hospital.” The officer asked her why and she replied she was concerned about her chest, difficulty breathing, and swelling in her knee and feet.

According to the ACLU release, she was transferred to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department custody and was found unresponsive at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center. She was brought to Baystate Medical Center and died there on October 7, 2018.

22News contacted Springfield City Solicitor Ed Pikula, who said the city has not been yet been served and cannot comment on the lawsuit.

ARREST LOG: Springfield Police Department

The arrest log on the Springfield Police Department’s website lists the following offenses for Madelyn Linsenmeir on September 29, 2018 at 5:16 p.m. Arrest Report (page 19) >>

Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant

False Name/SSN, Arrestee Furnish

Default Warrant

Default Warrant

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Springfield District Court

The criminal complaint by Springfield District Court in Springfield (provided by ACLU) indicates the following offenses for Madelyn Linsenmeir on September 29, 2018.

Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant

On 09/29/2018 a fugitive from justice by reason of being present in this Commonwealth and being charged with having committed a crime, to wit: VIOLATION OF BAIL CONDITIONS, in another state, to wit: NEW HAMPSHIRE, or having been convicted in such other state and escaped from confinement or broken the terms of his or her bail, probation or parole, and is liable to be delivered under the Constitution and laws of the United States upon the demand of the Governor of such state, pursuant to G.L. c.276, S20A.

False ID Information, Arrestee Furnish to Law Enforcement

On 09/29/2018did knowingly and willfully furnishes a false name, Social Security number, date of birth, home address, mailing address or phone number, or other information as may be requested for the purposes of establishing the person’s identity, to a law enforcement officer or law enforcement official following an arrest, in violation of G.L. C.268, $34A. PENALTY: house of correction not more than 1 year to run from and after the sentence for the underlying offense; or fine not more than $1000; or both; and restitution may be ordered for resulting monetary losses suffered by any person whose identity has been assumed.)

STATEMENT: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

In response to questions regarding the lawsuit, O’Neill v. City of Springfield et al., the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department offers the following: Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi extends his condolences to the family of Madelyn Linsenmeir, as he did upon learning of her passing. And although we cannot comment on a specific death, we do offer that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department always aims to provide the best healthcare available to everyone who comes into our custody. Our award-winning public health model (that we developed) is now utilized nationwide, where individuals are linked to follow-up care in their communities to help improve their overall health outcomes. Often, individuals come to us after many years of poor health care in the community and we strive to provide the best healthcare services given the challenging circumstances of these individuals prior to them arriving in our custody.

“Our family is heartbroken to have lost our beloved girl and deeply troubled by her unnecessary, preventable death. We fear for others in her situation and call on the City and the Sheriff’s Department to provide assurances that people currently in their custody are being treated humanely, with access to trained clinicians who can evaluate prisoners and provide appropriate medical care. In Maddie’s name, we will continue to advocate for the humane treatment of people everywhere who struggle with substance use disorder, especially those who are at the mercy of a criminal justice system that is clearly not equipped to respond to the opioid crisis.” Her family, (ACLU)

