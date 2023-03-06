BOSTON (WWLP) – An alleged leader of a Boston drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to heroin and fentanyl conspiracy on Friday.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 50-year-old Mujab Mubarak, a/k/a “Big Homie,” a/k/a “Easy,” a/k/a “E,” 50, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and one count of use and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

During the investigation, recordings captured Mubarak describing the scope and extent of his drug trafficking operation. More than 20 recorded purchases of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine from subordinates of Mubarak were made by a cooperating witness. Mubarak also discussed employing the cooperating witness as a distributor and explained the business in detail.

As part of the plea agreement, Mubarak agreed to forfeit $360,000 in cash and property of approximately $523,000, which included two motorcycles, a truck, and multiple luxury watches that were purchased with proceeds of the drug trafficking organization.

Mubarak is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31st and faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge of using and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.