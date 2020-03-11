Leader of heroin trafficking ring in Springfield sentenced to 15 years

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man involved in a large-scale drug conspiracy was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield.

According to the office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 35-year-old Alberto Marte trafficked dozens of kilos of heroin in Springfield from Bronx N.Y. and the Dominican Republic.

Marte was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the following:

One count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin

Six counts of distribution of heroin

One count of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of fentanyl

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm

Marte ran a heroin mill at 152 Lebanon Street in Springfield along with his co-conspirators who packaged kilograms of heroin for retail distribution for a drug trafficking organization based in Springfield. The organization had ties with heroin supply sources in the Dominican Republic. Each month, members of the organization took between eight and 20 kilograms of heroin to the Springfield area.

Marte and 12 others pleaded guilty to or have been found guilty of crimes committed from their roles in the organization.

On September 22, 2016, officers searched Marte’s home and car and found three kilograms of heroin hidden in an aftermarket compartment and three firearms. On the same day, 1.7 kilograms of heroin and evidence of an active heroin mill here discovered while searching additional locations.