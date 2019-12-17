Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office convicted a man who ran a large human trafficking case in Pittsfield Monday.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Randy Lambach pled guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to nine counts of human trafficking, seven counts of deriving support from prostitution, and single counts of intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy.

Specifically, Lambach pled guilty to two counts of enticing a child under the age of 16, and single counts of open and gross lewdness, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor. Judge John Agostini ordered him to serve five years concurrently and added five years’ probation.

In addition, Lambach pled guilty to a single count of rape. He was ordered to serve five to seven years in state prison, concurrently as well.

In total, he will serve 10 to 12 years at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction and on probation for 10 years afterward.

The conditions of probation include the following:

  • Register with the sex offender registry board, have no contact with any of the women
  • Have no contact with children under the age of 18
  • Complete sex offender evaluation and comply with treatment recommendations
  • Complete mental health evaluation and comply with all treatment recommendations
  • Complete drug and alcohol evaluation and follow all treatment guidelines
  • Comply with drug screens
  • Not purchase, possess or consume any regulated drugs without a valid prescription

“Human trafficking is one of the world’s fastest growing criminal activities, operating on the same scale as the illegal trade of guns and drugs, and this case demonstrates that human trafficking occurs right here in our community.

My office is working with law enforcement to empower sex trafficking victims who are often vulnerable women who are preyed upon by greedy and brutal people. We are grateful for the diligent collaboration with the Pittsfield Police Department in holding this perpetrator accountable and making our community safer for women and girls.”

District Attorney Andrea Harrington

