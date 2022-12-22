BOSTON (WWLP) – A Brockton man was sentenced to prison for his role in leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced to 230 months, or more than 19 years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin

Possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Djuna Goncalves was being investigated as the head of a violent Brockton drug crew in 2018. He worked with his brothers Cody and Tony Goncalves and others to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana throughout southeastern Massachusetts from a base of operations in Brockton.

Police seized large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cash, a loaded handgun, and an AK-47 assault rifle were seized from Djuna Goncalves.

A total of 17 defendants, including Djuna Goncalves, were indicted as part of a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy, and have now been sentenced.

“Djuna Goncalves was the leader of a violent drug trafficking operation that, for years, fueled serious and deadly crimes involving guns and including murders that plagued neighborhoods across our Commonwealth,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This office will continue to prioritize protecting our communities by finding and prosecuting the drug traffickers and violent offenders who terrorize our neighborhoods. If you fall into that category, consider yourself warned.”

“Djuna Goncalves was the leader of a violent drug crew responsible for moving vast quantities of fentanyl and other deadly drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts. While they turned a profit, people and their families were tormented by the forces of drug use and addiction,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations New England Field Office. “HSI is committed to dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking operations to stop the flow of drugs into New England. We’re proud to join our partners to announce today’s sentence.”

“DEA is committed to investigating and dismantling Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals like Mr. Goncalves who are responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl and heroin,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division. “Today’s sentence not only holds Mr. Goncalves accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic with deadly drugs in order to profit and destroy people’s lives. DEA’s top priority is combatting the opioid epidemic by working with our local, county, state and federal partners to bring to justice anyone who distributes this poison.”