Learn how to avoid scams during free event in Holyoke

Top scams targeting older adults: How to recognize and protect yourself from fraud and scams

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is holding four free educational sessions on preventing scams targeting older adults.

The community is invited to attend a free session presented by Day Brook Village and the Holyoke Police Department on “Top Scams Targeting Older Adults: How To Recognize And Protect Yourself From Fraud And Scams.”

To reserve a space, visit www.RSVPDayBrookVillage.org, the events are being held on Tuesday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., lunch or dinner will be served during the session.

The programs are presented by Detective Jennifer Sattler and Elder Service Officer Manny Rivera from the Holyoke Police Department. Detective Sattler and Officer Rivera will discuss:

The latest scams targeting seniors

COVID-19 related fraud and scams to watch out for

How to avoid identity theft

Steps to take if you suspect you have become a victim of identity theft or fraud

The events are being held outdoors in a heated tent, with socially distanced seating provided and face masks are required.