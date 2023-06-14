LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lee man was sentenced to the House of Corrections and must register as a sex offender after an elicit photo of a woman was discovered.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Dillon Curtin of Lee was sentenced to two years in the House of Corrections for dissemination of a photograph of a person in the nude without consent.

In October 2019, Curtin asked the victim to cut his hair at his house, which is something the victim has done in the past. She woke up the next morning in her own bed with no memory of the previous night or how she got home. Two weeks later, the victim discovered that an elicit picture, for which she had no recollection of being taken, had been sent by Curtin to another individual.

An investigation found probable cause to search Curtin’s house and found an improperly stored shotgun and crushed pills. The Commonwealth alleged Curtin drugged the victim in an alcoholic beverage.

Curtin received two years of probation to follow for:

Possession of a Firearm without a Firearms Identification Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm-10H (within a home)

Possession of Class B Controlled Substance

Possession of Class C Controlled Substance

Possession of Class E Controlled Substance

Indecent Assault and Battery

He is required to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board, possess no weapons, have no contact and stay away from the victim, and not disseminate the photograph further.