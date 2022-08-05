ROYALSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that works at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 51-year-old Kevin Divoll of Royalston was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Court documents say investigators identified the IP address of a device that was distributing child pornography through peer-to-peer communications through the public Wi-fi at the VA Medical Center. Divoll, an employee of the Leeds VA Medical Center, is allegedly the owner of the device.

Police searched his home Thursday and found a laptop, an external hard drive and cell phone that allegedly contained child pornography.

If Divoll is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He appeared in Springfield Federal Court Thursday and is due back in court on August 9.