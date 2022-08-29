BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Royalston that works at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds was indicted on child pornography charges.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 51-year-old Kevin Divoll of Royalston was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield with possession of child pornography. He was arrested and charged on August 4th.

Court documents say investigators identified the IP address of a device that was distributing child pornography through the public Wi-fi at the VA Medical Center from May 2022 through July 2022. Divoll, an employee of the Leeds VA Medical Center, is allegedly the owner of the device. Police searched his home and found a laptop, an external hard drive, and cell phone that allegedly contained child pornography.

If Divoll is found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.