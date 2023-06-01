HOLDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Thursday with the unsolved case of a Holden victim.

Lenny Valerio was found five years ago on June 2, 2018, on the road of Reservoir Street in Holden. He died due to gunshot wounds. Lenny has ties to the MPOB gang out of Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.