LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Lenox are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing.

According to police, the two suspects in the images below are believed to be involved in a larceny that occurred in the town.

Credit: Lenox Police Department Credit: Lenox Police Department

If you can identify either of these individuals, you are asked to contact Officer Kirby at 413-637-2346.