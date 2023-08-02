LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person that was involved in an incident.

According to the Lenox Police Department, the person was involved in an incident at a local business in Lenox.

Lenox Police Department

It is asked that if you have any information on his identity, either private message or call Sgt. Michael Smith at 413-637-2346.