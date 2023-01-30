BOSTON (WWLP) – A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 47-year-old Jerome Lamont Turner of Boston was charged with one count of bank robbery and is scheduled in federal court on January 31st. It is alleged that Turner spoke with a teller about opening a new account, he was given a pamphlet on the process and left the bank.

Turner allegedly reentered the bank a few minutes later, approached the same teller, and handed them the pamphlet with the words, “Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” written on it. The charging documents indicate, as the teller was gathering money from the cash drawer, it is alleged that Turner repeatedly motioned for more money before exiting the bank.

Police identified Turner on the bank’s video surveillance from a previous arrest less than a week earlier and identified his fingerprints on the pamphlet. Turner was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of over $2,500 in cash.

Turner was previously convicted of armed robberies in 1993, 2002, and 2017. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty.