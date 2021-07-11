Lisa Ziegert: homicide investigation to air on cable crime show

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — A cold case in Agawam will be profiled on the season premiere of a cable crime investigation show on Sunday evening.

Lisa Ziegert was 24 years old when she had her life taken from her on the night of April 15, 1992. It was an abduction and murder that put the small town of Agawam on the map for the wrong reasons. And for the longest time, no one knew who killed her.

Next year will be the 30-year anniversary in Agawam. She was abducted at a card shop on Walnut Street. This cold case had law enforcement and residents of the town scratching their heads for more than two decades.

They finally broke ground in the investigation thanks to new DNA technology. Gary Schara, who is now 52 years old, was living in West Springfield when he was arrested in 2017.

In September of 2019, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. It was a big weight off the shoulder for Lisa’s family and all the people wrongfully called suspects.

“It was definitely a relief and anybody whose name did get thrown out was cleared as a suspect,” Brenda Manchino from Feeding Hills said. “Now it’s where it needs to be and the family can have closure, and have peace with it.”

The forensic files special on the Lisa Zieger murder investigation airs at 10 p.m. Sunday on Headline News.