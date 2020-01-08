Lisa Ziegert’s murder case to air on Dateline NBC

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – On Friday Dateline NBC will be airing a two-hour episode on the homicide investigation and subsequent prosecution of the disappearance and murder of Liza Ziegart of Agawam that happened on April 15, 1992.

The show will premiere on 22News at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

The show will feature members of the Ziegert family, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, and investigators who worked on the case.

The episode will document the beginning of the investigation in 1992 up until Gary Schara’s guilty plea to first-degree murder on September 25, 2019.

Timeline & Background of Lisa Ziegert’s murder:

On the night of April 15, 1992, Ziegert, a teacher at the Agawam Middle School, was kidnapped while at her night job at Brittany’s Card & Gift Shoppe on Walnut Street.

The store’s day clerk reported her missing after arriving in the morning and realizing the store was open, lights were on and Ziegert’s car was still parked in the same spot as the night before. The money in the cash register and Ziegert’s purse and other belongings were also untouched.

Four days after she disappeared and four days after she was kidnapped, Ziegert’s body was found in a wooded area on April 19, 1992.

Investigators ruled her death a homicide and for over 20-years, the Hampden County DA’s office along with the Massachusetts State Police and Agawam Police Department worked on the case.

In September 2016, DNA technology provided investigators with names of persons of interest who they didn’t have DNA samples of in connection with the investigation.

In August 2017, the DA presented evidence to the Hampden County Grand Jury seeking permission to obtain DNA samples from those individuals, including Schara.

On September 25, 2019, 50-year-old Gary Schara pleaded guilty in Hampden County Superior Court to first-degree murder to the murder of Lisa Ziegert. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.