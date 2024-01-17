Watch live coverage of the trial on WTNH.com or the free News 8 app.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for Michelle Troconis, charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five, enters its fourth day Wednesday.

Lauren Almeida, the children’s current nanny, who was also the nanny at the time of Farber Dulos’ disappearance, is expected to resume testifying. On Tuesday, she said that Fotis Dulos, Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, was “harsh” and that Farber Dulos “didn’t like conflict.”

“So, she could never share how she really felt because it got looked over,” Almeida said.

Almeida said she also worked part-time for Dulos’ real estate development company, The Fore Group. She said she saw Dulos as a role model.

The company’s dynamic, Almeida said, changed in March 2017 when Farber Dulos found out that Dulos was having an affair.

Matthew Reilly, a retired state police detective, completed his testimony, which centered on evidence collected inside Farber Dulos’s home.

Investigators believe Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, ambushed her in her home after she dropped their five kids off at school.

Prosecutors allege Troconis, Dulos’ live-in girlfriend, was with him when he drove around Hartford disposing of evidence and was with him when he washed a truck to clear it of evidence.

Troconis is standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. She has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.