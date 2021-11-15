Live updates: 5 teens taken to hospital after shooting near Aurora Central High School

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department said multiple people have been shot at Nome Park on Monday afternoon.

The location is Nome Street and 12th Avenue. The nearby Aurora Central High School has been put on lockdown.

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.)

This is the latest of several violent crimes at Nome Park this year.

FOX31’s Data Desk discovered three aggravated assaults that occurred at the park prior to today in 2021, including one that was gun-related. Another three gun-related aggravated assaults occurred across the street.

Nome Park was the location of a gang-related shooting in 2019 in which teen Dangelo Domena was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

UPDATE (1:34 p.m.)

Central High School is on a secure perimeter, not a lockdown, APD said.

UPDATE (1:27 p.m.)

Five people total have been transported to the hospital, ages range from 14 to 17 years old, per APD.

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.)

A witness tells FOX31 Deborah Takahara at least two kids have been taken to the hospital, possibly more.

APD said the suspect is unknown and no longer at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.