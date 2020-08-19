BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges

UPDATE: Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, on 19 counts, including two counts of felony murder.

The indictment includes:

— Two counts of felony murder

— One count of aggravated child abuse

— One count of aggravated child neglect

— One count of tampering with evidence

— One count of abuse of corpse

— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances

— 12 counts of false reports

Staubus said Boswell’s next court hearing date is set for Aug. 28. She will appear in Sullivan County criminal court.

Bond is currently set at $1 million.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with authorities in Sullivan County are expected to hold a news briefing regarding developments in the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found on a family member’s property on Muddy Creek Road on March 6. So far nobody has been charged in her death.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.