Living in Fear: Fugitive murder suspect kept “hit list” of former coworkers

(WESH/NBC News)  Employees at Orlando, Florida’s Under Armour outlet store say they’re living in fear after the murder of their store manager, and a warning that the former co-worker accused of the crime kept a hit list featuring some of their names.

Police said Daniel Everett was fired from his job at the store Monday and the returned to the store Monday night, when he allegedly shot and killed store manager Eunice Vazquez.

He remains at large.

“I know I am not on the list, but I’m scared because he has not been caught,” said one woman who asked not to be identified.

The list of people he could possibly target or planned to target is the reason why eight Under Armour stores remain closed.

