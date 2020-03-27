Loaded firearm, ammunition, drugs seized after traffic stop in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on an active warrant Thursday afternoon near Cherry and Mill Streets.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives conducted a traffic stop around 12 p.m. after they saw 22-year-old Joshua Rosado get into a car with a woman driver and drive away.

Walsh said while detectives approached the car, they saw Rosado remove an object from his waist and place it on the floor. Rosado then put the car in reverse but was ordered by detectives to stop the car and get out.

After Rosado exited the car, detectives located a loaded firearm on the floor with a magazine of an additional 28 rounds of ammunition. Officers also seized seven bags of heroin, marijuana and a scale from inside the glove box. The woman driving the car will receive a criminal complaint.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Walsh said Rosado was out on bail from a June 2018 arrest on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws. He was one of 11 people arrested in a heroin trafficking investigation which resulted in the seizure of $47,000 and 6,700 bags of heroin.

Rosado also had an active warrant for stealing a car on January 30 from Woodside Terrace. He is facing the following charges: