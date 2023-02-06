CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, officers were called to a report of a disabled vehicle near the intersection of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street Saturday. Dispatchers informed the officers that there were also nearby reports of possible shots fired in the same location.

When the officers arrived, they found three men and the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Michael Bedford of Springfield was questioned about the incident. He allegedly told police that someone shot at his vehicle while he was driving, which popped his tire. Police checked his vehicle and found a hole in the ground where it appeared someone shot straight down into the ground.

It was also discovered that Bedford had several outstanding warrants and he was arrested. A small plastic bag of white powdered substance believed to be cocaine was found in his pocket along with a bullet. Bedford allegedly denied knowing anything about the bullet.

An inventory search was conducted on his vehicle before being towed. Officers seized a fully loaded firearm under the driver seat, a case of ammunition, a large plastic bag of suspected marijuana and over $900 in cash.

Bedford has been charged with the following:

• Outstanding warrants (5 count)

• Possess Firearm with out FID card

• Possess Ammunition without FID card

• Possess Class B Drug

• Distribute Class D Drug