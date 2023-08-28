NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop Monday morning led to the seizure of illegal drugs, as well as a loaded firearm by Northampton Police.

According to Northampton Police Department, around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Andrew Kohl was monitoring traffic in the area of Mt. Tom Road (Rt. 5) when he observed a vehicle with a temporary paper registration that was not valid. Upon closer examination, Officer Kohl discovered that the vehicle’s operator, only identified as a 27-year-old man from Springfield, was in possession of an illegally possessed high capacity loaded Glock 9mm firearm. In addition to the firearm, illegal drugs were also found, the substances were identified as heroin and cocaine.

The operator of the vehicle is expected to face multiple charges, with an arraignment scheduled to take place in Northampton District Court. These charges include:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm with feeding device

Possession of Ammunition without FID card

Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm Near Minor

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Drug

Possession of Class B Drug

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle