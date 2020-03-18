Loaded firearm recovered during Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A loaded firearm was recovered during a traffic stop in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the 800 block of Worthington Street at 11:45 p.m. for a report of an occupied stolen vehicle.

When they got there, Walsh said 21-year-old Evan Ortiz was in the back seat reaching in his waistband and ignoring officer’s orders to show his hands. Once he got out of the car, officers found the loaded firearm in his waistband. Both he and the female driver were arrested.

Ortiz is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. The driver is charged with driving without a license and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.