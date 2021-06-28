Loaded firearm seized after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday morning.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after watching a car nearly strike a motorcyclist on Plainfield Street. The driver eventually pulled over on I-291 East. The driver, 26-year-old Juan Jusino was ordered out of the car and placed into custody.
The passenger, 26-year-old Luis Martinez, was seen making exaggerated movements under the seats. Officers saw Martinez toss an object out of the window and over the highway barrier. The object was found to be a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number.
Luis Martinez of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Defaced serial number firearm
- Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes
Juan Jusino of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Defaced serial number firearm