SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – On the 300 block of Belmont Avenue, members of Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit arrested a man with a loaded firearm on Saturday.

Police were informed that the suspect was in possession of a firearm in Chicopee. Detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw 22-year-old Dregory Woodard of Chicopee enter a car with a firearm believed to be in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

During his drive to Springfield, Woodard stopped on Belmont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators stopped his vehicle and found that Woodard did have a firearm in his sweatshirt. Woodard was then arrested.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Woodard is charged with: