Loaded firearm seized in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen firearm was seized in Springfield and two people were arrested after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Pine Street Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Pine Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they put a spotlight on the car and the driver, 31-year-old Willie Wilson of Hartford, Connecticut, allegedly drove away from police with his lights off nearly hitting the police car.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Wilson continued driving at a high rate of speed, hit a curb on Central Street, and came to a stop on Central and Hancock Streets. According to Walsh, the passenger, 36-year-old Jessica Bledsoe, allegedly exited the car and began to run away but was caught by officers and detained. Wilson was also detained.

Officers located a loaded large-capacity firearm that was reported stolen from Connecticut, 85 packets of cocaine, and several rocks of crack-cocaine.

Willie Wilson is charged with the following:

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm without a FID card

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Possession of a class B drug – Subsequent offense

Possession of a class B drug – Subsequent offense

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Arrest warrant – Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Jessica Bledsoe is charged with the following: