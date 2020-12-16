Loaded firearm seized in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stolen firearm was seized in Springfield and two people were arrested after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Pine Street Thursday night.
According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Pine Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they put a spotlight on the car and the driver, 31-year-old Willie Wilson of Hartford, Connecticut, allegedly drove away from police with his lights off nearly hitting the police car.
Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Wilson continued driving at a high rate of speed, hit a curb on Central Street, and came to a stop on Central and Hancock Streets. According to Walsh, the passenger, 36-year-old Jessica Bledsoe, allegedly exited the car and began to run away but was caught by officers and detained. Wilson was also detained.
Officers located a loaded large-capacity firearm that was reported stolen from Connecticut, 85 packets of cocaine, and several rocks of crack-cocaine.
Willie Wilson is charged with the following:
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Receiving stolen property less than $1200
- Possession of a class B drug – Subsequent offense
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Arrest warrant – Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Jessica Bledsoe is charged with the following:
- Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Receiving stolen property less than $1200
- Possession of a class B drug – Subsequent offense
- Possession of a class B drug – Subsequent offense