SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old Springfield man was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded gun without a license Thursday night.

Springfield detectives received information that 18-year-old Steven Woodward was illegally in possession of a firearm. As surveillance was being conducted on Locust Street, detectives saw Woodward and two others walking. All three were detained and a loaded large capacity firearm was found inside a fanny pack Woodward was carrying.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The firearm was seized that was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition with a red guide rod laser. The two people were released and Woodward is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way.