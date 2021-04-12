Loaded firearm seized on Quincy Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Quincy Street in Springfield Saturday night after a firearms investigation.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers located and arrested the target of the investigation, 22-year-old Kevin Colon-Soto, on Dawes Street with a loaded firearm in a fanny pack. The firearm was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
Officers recovered 77 rounds of ammunition and a laser attachment for a firearm. Colon-Soto is charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Arrest warrant
- Possession of a class B drug with the intent to distribute
- Default warrant
- Armed and masked robbery
- Default warrant
- Possession of a class A drug with the intent to distribute
- Default warrant
- Distribution of a class B drug