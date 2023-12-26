SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two individuals were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Byron Street in Springfield on Saturday.

According to police, on Saturday, December 23rd, at approximately 8:35 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop after spotting a car on Wilbraham Road with a malfunctioning headlight. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana and observed the vehicle filled with smoke.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Callender, had two 17-year-old passengers allegedly under the influence inside the vehicle. Due to their impaired state, officers provided them with the opportunity to call a licensed driver, which they declined.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Officers arrested Callender for OUI – Drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded ghost gun, leading to the arrest of one of the 17-year-old passengers on firearms charges. Additionally, officers found more marijuana, cash, and packaging materials in the car.

Due to the juvenile’s age, specific details cannot be disclosed. However, Callender faces charges including:

OUI – Drugs

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Defective Equipment – Headlight Violation

The Springfield Police Department is actively investigating the incident.