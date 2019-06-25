Loaded gun found inside car following traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 28 year-old man from Springfield is facing motor vehicle and weapons charges after a traffic stop in the city early Tuesday morning.

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News that Colby Wilkerson was arrested after troopers stopped him near Belmont Avenue and Locust Street at around 2:15 A.M.

Ryan says police initially pulled Wilkerson over for an inspection sticker issue, but troopers placed him under arrest after discovering he was driving without a valid license, and already had a warrant out for his arrest on motor vehicle charges.

The car Wilkerson was driving was towed away, and Ryan says when troopers were doing inventory of the vehicle, they discovered a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside.

Wilkerson now faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card, a firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He was taken to the Hampden County Jail and House of Correction in Ludlow, and held on $25,000 bail ahead of his arraignment later Tuesday in Springfield District Court.