Loaded handgun found in carry-on at Bradley International Aiport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested at Bradley International Airport on Sunday after TSA allegedly found a loaded handgun in his carry-on.

According to TSA, officers saw the 9 mm handgun in the man’s carry-on after the bag entered the X-ray machine. Connecticut State Police confiscated the gun, detained the man for questioning and arrested him on a weapons charge.

Travelers are allowed to fly with guns in checked luggage if they are properly packaged and declared. TSA said, “Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.”

The handgun find marks the fifth gun caught at the airport this year. In 2018, TSA found nine guns at Bradley checkpoints. Nationwide, 4,239 guns were found in carry-on bags in 2018.

