Loaded semi-automatic firearm seized in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers recovered their 24 illegal firearm since March 24 and arrested two men on Thursday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, while officers were conducting a traffic stop near Main and Lombard Streets around 6:20 p.m. a car sped past police and later ran a stop sign on Central Street. Officers discovered the car was unregistered and pulled it over near the intersection of School and Union Streets.

Walsh said the passenger, 21-year-old Deasean Ortiz got out of the car and attempted to walk away from officers; 22-year-old Nathan Santiago stayed in the car. Officers then located a bag on the passenger seat with a loaded semi-automatic firearm with a 15 round magazine and identification cards belonging to Ortiz inside the bag. The firearm was reported stolen out of Vermont.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Ortiz is out on bail facing firearms, heroin and cocaine charges from an arrest in December 2018. Walsh said while Ortiz was out on bail from that arrest he was arrested on heroin charges two weeks later. Those cases are still open. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Santiago is on probation from an armed and masked firearm robbery where he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and released early. He is facing the following charges: