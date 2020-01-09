Local man arrested after police seize crack cocaine during traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Greenfield police seized suspected crack cocaine after pulling over a Springfield man who was driving an unregistered rental car Wednesday night.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers ran a license plate check of the car in front of them driven by 29-year-old Andre Yarns and pulled the car over in the area of Wells Street and Allen Street.

Police said Yarns gave the officer a North Carolina driver’s license and was giving inconsistent statements. Yarns was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

While searching the suspect, police found and seized a “large” amount of suspected crack cocaine that was in Yarns’ crotch area.

After searching the car, officers located $4,000 in cash and two cell phones from inside the car.

Yarns’ bail was set at $5,000 and is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Thursday morning. He is charged with:

  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Impeded operation of a motor vehicle
  • Trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams

